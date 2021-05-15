FY2021 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Boosted by Analyst

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.75.

SNC stock opened at C$32.17 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.52.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

