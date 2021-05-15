FY2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $10,955,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $8,488,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 1,817.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 989,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 1,016.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 843,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

