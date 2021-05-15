G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

