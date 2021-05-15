Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

