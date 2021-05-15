Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 130,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,899,809 shares.The stock last traded at $4.97 and had previously closed at $4.44.

Specifically, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $742.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.91.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gannett by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.