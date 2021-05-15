Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Sells $357,488.58 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $231.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gartner by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

