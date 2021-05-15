Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $231.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average is $171.97. Gartner has a 12 month low of $108.50 and a 12 month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

