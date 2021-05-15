Gary C. Bhojwani Sells 55,167 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $27.85.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.