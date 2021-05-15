Gas (GAS) Price Tops $12.54 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $12.54 or 0.00026059 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $127.01 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00534788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00233614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.01160406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.22 or 0.01220253 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

