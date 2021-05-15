GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in GDS were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GDS by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $74.53 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

