GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €26.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €26.60 ($31.29) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 66.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

