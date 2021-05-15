GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €36.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €35.83 ($42.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.18.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

