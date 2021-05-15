General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,677,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,487,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.