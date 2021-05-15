Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.