Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Genuine Parts by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

