Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $539.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 539 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 539 ($7.04), with a volume of 16618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 64.52.

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

