Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.56.

GEVO has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial upped their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

