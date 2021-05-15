Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

