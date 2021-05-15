Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

GSL opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $557.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

