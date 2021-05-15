Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.370- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Globant also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $3.37 EPS.

GLOB stock opened at $214.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 12 month low of $117.39 and a 12 month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

