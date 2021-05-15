Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $243.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $10.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.96. 648,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.44. Globant has a twelve month low of $117.39 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

