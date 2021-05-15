GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.10. GrafTech International shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 12,451 shares trading hands.

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

