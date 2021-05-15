Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 7,849 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $519,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138,879 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $104.31 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.35.

