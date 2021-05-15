Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires New Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 177,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. StealthGas Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

