Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires Shares of 4,513 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.