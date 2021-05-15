Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

