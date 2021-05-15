Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Sinclair Broadcast Group comprises about 1.1% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after buying an additional 172,580 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock worth $32,300,982. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

