Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 256 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 25,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $64.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

