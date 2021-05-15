Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

