Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

NYSE ETN opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

