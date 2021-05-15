Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 44 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $578.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $168.01 and a 1 year high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

