Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 46 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.84 and a 1 year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.