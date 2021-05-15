Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

AES opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

