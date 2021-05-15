Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 404,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 30.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 51.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

