Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

