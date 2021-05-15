Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 6,310 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 181,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

