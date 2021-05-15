Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,399,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $89,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.49 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

