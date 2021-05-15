Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 661.20 ($8.64).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 714 ($9.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 694.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 667.25.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

