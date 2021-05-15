Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 116.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

