Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

