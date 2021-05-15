Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 83.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $91.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

