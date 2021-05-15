Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 10,746 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for about 4.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $21,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,149,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

KSS opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

