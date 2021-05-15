Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $341.79 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.33 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.62 and its 200-day moving average is $270.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

