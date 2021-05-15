Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $67.21 and a one year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.