Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,781 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

