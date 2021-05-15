Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$90 million.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Greenland Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 35,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%.

In other news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

