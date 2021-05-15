Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.21, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

