Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $64.48. 78,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,789. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

