Grid+ Trading Down 12.6% Over Last Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $81,789.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.66 or 0.01106808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00114737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

About Grid+

GRID is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.