Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.54 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.